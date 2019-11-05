Men’s sheds tackle rhododendron scourge in Killarney park

Members of the Irish Men’s Sheds Association have arrived at Killarney National Park for an old-style meitheal that will see them tackle the scourge of invasive rhododendron rather than cutting turf or hay.

Rhododendron, appreciated for its beautiful flowers and as an effective windbreak, was introduced to the park in the 19th century and began to spread quite quickly. It created jungles in more remote areas, but the infestation has now badly affected some of the most popular walkways in the biosphere reserve.

Up to 50 men’s shed volunteers from across Ireland have now joined rangers from the park and locals for a concentrated two-day attack on rhododendron growing in the Blue Pool area in Muckross, where a walk for the visually impaired has become overgrown.

“People will use this area, and what the men’s shed group do this week will be of lasting future benefit,” said Johnny McGuire of Killarney Chamber of Commerce.

The men’s shed movement, formed in January 2011, is made up of stand-alone groups who aim to maintain and improve the wellbeing of their members. It is the third year members of the association have visited Killarney to help clear rhododendron.

“For us, this is a highlight of the year,” said Barry Sheridan of the association.

Ten Killarney hotels are providing accommodation to those involved in the project, and restaurants are providing meals.