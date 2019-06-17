Main points: What are the new climate action measures?

The Government plan to tackle climate disruption is due to be published on Monday. The following are some of the almost 200 actions to be taken so Ireland can achieve climate-change targets, according to a draft report seen by The Irish Times.

Under the new plan, homeowners could choose to pay for the cost of retrofitting their homes to make them more energy efficient through higher property tax or electricity bills, under Government plans. A new “easy-pack” model for retrofitting homes will be examined by the end of the year. Improving the energy efficiency of homes is a major element of the plan, with the midlands earmarked for a “major house-retrofitting programme”.

The plan says that 70 per cent of all electricity will come from renewable sources by 2030. A pilot scheme to allow homeowners sell electricity generated through solar panels back to the national grid will be introduced, with the scheme rolled out across the country by 2021.

The installation of oil boilers will be banned from 2022 – and gas boilers from 2025 – in all new homes. The required regulation for this will be enacted this year.

By the end of this year all buildings undergoing major renovation – defined as more than 25 per cent of the “building envelope” – must bring the rest of the building up to a minimum Ber B2 rating.

A review on how to replace all oil and gas boilers in existing buildings – domestic and commercial – will be completed this year, although no new regulation would come into force before 2026.

A major push to promote alternatives to fossil fuel boilers is also envisaged, such as developing national standards for heat pumps and introducing - by the end of 2023 - a training programme to “upskill approximately 300-500 heat pump installers”.

A new “path” to achieve net zero-carbon emissions by 2050 is mentioned, though the plan does not actually commit the State to such a target. The current Irish target is an 80 per cent reduction by mid-century, though climate scientists say this is insufficient to keep global temperature rises to within 2 degrees as envisaged under the Paris Agreement.

Introduction of a car scrappage scheme in 2020 to encourage the increased take-up of electric vehicles.

All councils will be provided with greater capital investment by the end of the year to develop up to 200 on-street chargers for electric vehicles annually.

An examination will be carried out by the end of the year into how Ireland could reach net zero emissions by 2050, and also suggest putting a 2050 target in law.

Providing local authorities with the “the power to restrict access to certain parts of a city or a town to zero emissions vehicles only”.

By the end of 2019, a study would look at the potential for congestion charges, low emission zones and changes to car-parking polices in urban areas. The study, which would be published in the first quarter of 2020, would “recommend most appropriate responses for Dublin/Cork/Galway/Limerick”.

The controversial BusConnects scheme, which has met with some public opposition in Dublin, is also included, although the plan says it will be implemented “in phases”.

A number of taxation changes – such as equalising duties on petrol and diesel and changing vehicle registration and motor tax – are earmarked for “consideration in context of budget”.

As has already been mooted, carbon tax will rise to €80 per tonne by 2030.

Regulations will be introduced to curb the use of single-use plastics by the end of 2021 and, by the end of this year, the Government will “scope a number of possible environmental levies, including a possible levy on single-use plastics, as part of the review of the Environmental Fund”.

In agriculture and land use, measures on improving livestock management, improving the efficient use of nitrogen and land use, such as increased afforestation, and the better management of peatlands and soils are included