Judgement on Shannon LNG terminal comes from European Court of Justice

The European Court of Justice has advised the Irish High Court that the 2018 extension by An Bord Pleanála to 2008 planning permission for construction of a proposed €500 million fracked gas terminal in the River Shannon estuary must be considered as a new permit for the purposes of the Habitats Directive. It must also be subject to a new environmental assessment under the EU Habitats Directive.

The court ruled the environmental assessment of extensions of the time limit for projects can take into account results of earlier assessments, but will still have to check for changes in the environment and whether there have been any relevant changes in scientific knowledge. These could include more up-to-date surveys, changes to the project and the possible impact of other plans and projects under the EU Habitats Directive.

The judgment came after a reference to the European Court of Justice by Irish High Court Justice Garett Simons in early 2019. References to the Court of Justice seek clarification of cases before national courts where a question of EU law arises. The case will now reopen in the Irish national court for it to apply the interpretation.

According to Friends of the Irish Environment who brought the initial action, “the judgment is a welcome development of the European Court’s previous jurisprudence and has far reaching implications for other major projects across Europe which will ensure greater protection for the environment”.

