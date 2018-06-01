Irish Water to provide update on burst water mains

Irish Water’s crisis management team will meet on Friday morning to discuss progress on the repair of a water pipeline which burst earlier this week, affecting supplies to parts of county Louth and Meath.

The pipe, which serves thousands of homes in Drogheda, Co Louth and east Co Meath, is just 20m from a similar burst last year and, if the repair is not successful, could trigger cuts in water supply in the coming days.

Irish Water has been monitoring the pipeline to see if the repairs have succeeded and reported on Friday morning that all over night reports were positive.

The crisis management team, which was deployed to the area to respond if water supply does run out, will meet at 10am to discuss the implications of the burst pipe to the surrounding communities.

Water supply has been maintained for the majority of customers as the treated drinking water reservoir serving Drogheda and most of east Meath has enough water to maintain supply to customers.

Water supply is being maintained to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Irish Water is also prioritising schools, nursing homes, crèches and vulnerable customers.

It has contacted vulnerable customers in Louth and east Meath and Irish Water and the Louth and Meath County Councils are co-ordinating efforts to ensure bottled water is delivered to them today.

A water outage is impacting some customers in Ratoath, Kilbride and Duleek and it could between 36-48 hours before full services is restored for all customers, in particular to properties on higher ground and at the edge of the network.

Alternative water supplies have been mobilised and water tankers are located in Ashbourne, Ratoath, Duleek and Kilbride.

Empty containers are available at all water stations in Duleek and Irish Water are distributing empty containers to the other locations.

Last July there was a serious burst in the same pipeline, which led to 80,000 homes and businesses going without water supply for nearly a week.

Irish Water managing director Jerry Grant said “by the end of the year” the pipeline would be replaced.

“Last year’s replacement repair has held, there is no issue with that. But the burst is in the same area,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“This is a very vulnerable pipe as we know from last year, that is why we’re in the process of replacing it,” he said.

Repair crews worked under lights over Wednesday night and the burst section of the pipe has been removed.

“We’re now accessing the repair, that will take time, it will certainly take today, we’re certainly hoping that within 12-24 hours we’ll have the supply back,” said Mr Grant on Thursday morning.

Local Cllr Kevin Callan has called for a nearby out-of-commission water treatment plant at Rosehall to be brought back into use.

However, it is understood recommissioning the minor treatment plant would require the entire water main to be flushed out. This could lead to boil water notices being required in the short term, according to one source in the Department of Housing.