Irish Water says Ringsend plant working normally despite water discolouration

Irish Water has said discolouration of the water seen near the Ringsend wastewater treatment plant does not indicate any problem with the facility.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the utility said the Dublin plant was operating normally and said “no incidents” had occurred in the last 48 hours .

It said that the wastewater being treated at the plant was being “treated to the best possible standards currently achievable at the plant.”

“Factors such as low tidal levels, temperature of the receiving waters, the volume of wastewater discharged and wind strength and direction can increase the visibility of the treated effluent at the discharge point,” it added.

It said this would happen “on occasion” until upgrade works take place at the plant which it says is currently overloaded.

“Currently the Ringsend wastewater treatment plant treats approximately 40 per cent of the country’s wastewater load. In order to treat the increasing volumes of wastewater arriving at the plant to the required standard Irish Water is investing over €400 million in the staged upgrading of Ringsend.”

An aerial photograph taken at Poolbeg in February shows a large discharge from the plant. Photograph: Eoin O’Shaughnessy/ DublinCityShots

Temporary swimming bans were put in place at Seapoint, the Forty Foot in Dún Laoghaire and Sandycove beaches last week after partially treated waste water was released into Dublin Bay by the Ringsend plant. The discharge followed heavy rainfall.

A failure at one of the large processing tanks at Ringsend in February caused a discharge of sewage sludge into the lower Liffey estuary at Poolbeg.

Irish Water issued the statement on Tuesday after photographs published on Twitter showed discoloured water near the discharge point at the water treatment facility.