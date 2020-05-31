Irish Water considers hosepipe ban as threat of drought looms

Irish Water has appealed to members of the public to conserve water where they can and says it is “exploring all options”, including a potential hosepipe ban, to protect water supplies as the warm, dry weather continues.

Some 15 of the national water utility’s 900 drinking water schemes have hit “drought status” with another 23 at risk of going into drought, Irish Water said on Sunday.

It warned that the increased domestic demand for water, combined with a rise in commercial demand as businesses reopen, was being exacerbated by warm weather and the growth of drought conditions.

Irish Water reiterated its appeal for people to hand wash kitchen items rather than using power washers and also urged members of the public to use a watering can rather than a hose, to take a shower rather than a bath and to fix any dripping taps.

Temperatures on Sunday had peaked at 25 degrees Celsius in Co Roscommon by 2pm with the warm weather expected to rise further to 26 degrees in certain parts of the country by the end of the day.

A high of 26.8 degrees was recorded in Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon on Saturday, equalling the highest temperature for the year. Almost everywhere on Saturday had temperatures well into the 20s as a ridge of pressure remained over Ireland.

The warm bank holiday weather also brought a heightened risk of forest fires with a red fire warning in place around the country until Monday evening.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine issued the warning on Friday, saying there was an “extreme fire risk” and called on the public to take “immediate action” if a blaze breaks out.

Blazes

Fire fighters continued to tackle blazes in counties Sligo, Clare, Laois and Leitrim on Sunday but successfully brought a large fire which quickly spread on Saturday in Co Kildare under control.

More than one hundred hectares of newly planted forest were destroyed in the blaze in Clonagh, Enfield on the Kildare-Meath border with damage worth €150,000 to the area, said Pat Neville, Coillte Communications Manager.

Coillte helicopters, the Irish Air Corps and units from Kildare County Council worked together on Saturday to keep the fire at the forest in Hortland away from a factory which produces explosives for mining and quarrying.

Mr Neville confirmed that the fire was now under control but that blazes were continuing to spread in other parts of the country. He urged members of the public not to do any burning outdoors and to immediately report any blazes to the fire services.

A status red forest fire warning is “very unusual” for this country but given the dry conditions, measures are needed to prevent the spread of further fires, said Mr Neville.

“The conditions for fire are perfect right now – it’s dry, there’s no rain and there’s a breeze that fans the fire. Even a small fire can take hold very quickly, it can really get out of control and cause extreme risk to the public and a real health and safety risk for fire fighters.”

“People think forest fires start naturally but that just isn’t the case, they’re nearly always started by people.

Animals

Birds and young animals are at particular risk of perishing in the blazes at this time of year, he added. “This is the most important season for nature and wildlife with nests and birds and young animals in dens. Extreme damage is done to the environment with these fires.”

Meanwhile, Bull Island in north Dublin closed its wooden bridge to vehicles over the weekend to avoid large crowds gathering at the popular Dublin swimming and walking spot.

Green party councillor Donna Cooney posted on Facebook that the wooden bridge had been closed to cars due to safety concerns but that gardaí would be on site to allow access of disabled drivers, island residents and local business staff.

“There was 1km traffic jam along the bull wall last night and cars head to head in the middle of the bridge,” wrote Ms Cooney on Saturday. “Also cars parked on the pavement all along the bull wall.”

She wrote that Dublin Port Company had put in physical distancing measures and would also hold a meeting after the weekend to come up with a future traffic management plan for the island.