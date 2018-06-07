Irish Water announce water restrictions in Skerries area of Dublin

People living in the Skerries area of north Dublin and the surrounding areas have been urged to conserve water as Irish Water has said it is experiencing an increase in demand and a drop in water levels.

The notice is in place for the foreseeable future as the fine weather looks set to continue into next week.

Irish Water said the pressure in the area will drop from Thursday until Monday until supplies in the reservoir is built back up.

The restrictions will be lifted for a period from 6am to 10 am each day to allow tanks in homes and businesses to fill. The situation will be reviewed on Monday morning.

The following locations supplied with water from the Thomastown Reservoir are likely to be impacted by the restrictions: Barnageeragh,Skerries Rock, parts of Downside, Hamilton Hill, Town Parks, Newtown Parks, St Patrick’s Close, Kelly’s bay, Greenhills, Millview, Hillside Gardens, Moran View and Hoar Park.

Customers in the Loughshinny and Skerries Road are also asked to conserve water.

Alternative water supplies will be provided at the following locations: Newtown Parks near Dublin Road junction, Newtown Parks near Selskar Court junction and Skerries point Shopping Centre near Eurospar.

In an effort to minimise the interruptions people are being asked not to water gardens, wash cars, use power hoses and minimise their use generally.

They are also being asked to report any leaks they see on the public network and to repair any private side leaks in their homes and businesses to help restore water levels in the network.