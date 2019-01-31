Irish sustainable development goal ‘champions’ to be recognised

Irish organisations and individuals who are leading by example in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are to be recognised by the Government as an inspiration for others to follow.

The 17 SDGs are an ambitious set of targets to be achieved by 2030, covering the social, economic and environmental requirements for a sustainable future. They cover policy areas such as poverty eradication; economic development, protection of the environment, addressing climate change, access to health and education services, gender equality, peaceful societies and human rights.

“SDG Champions” will be organisations or individuals who are examples of best practice and who “will inspire others to contribute in whatever way they can to Ireland’s attainment of the goals”, according to Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Richard Bruton.

“Many organisations across Ireland are doing some fantastic work in the target areas and I’m keen to harness this good work to inspire others to contribute in whatever way they can,” he told the third meeting of the National SDG Stakeholder Forum in Dublin Castle.

“Today I’m inviting those interested in being sustainable development goal champions to come forward and apply for the opportunity to inspire others to contribute in the same way,” added Mr Bruton, who following the forum visited the HQ of Foodcloud which works with retailers and charities to address problems of food waste and food poverty.

The call for expressions of interest for the role of SDG champion will remain open until the end of February . A limited number of organisations will act as Ireland’ first SDG Champions for a period of 12 months, beginning in June 2019.

The Government has committed to fully implementing the goals, Mr Bruton said. An implementation plan has been put in place and a senior officials group established, led by the Department of the Taoiseach, to ensure this commitment was met.

“Achieving all 17 SDGs will be a challenge, but it is possible if everyone across society gets involved,” Mr Bruton said.