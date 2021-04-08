Irish girl (12) writes to US president Joe Biden ahead of Earth Day

A 12-year-old Irish singer has written a personal letter to president of the United States Joe Biden in response to his call for young people to get involved in this year’s global Earth Day.

Ruby Maher from Newbridge, Co Kildare, is. the voice behind hit single Lullaby for the World, which calls for the protection of the environment. The letter to Mr Biden includes a copy of the song.

“I just thought I’d write the letter to try and get the world to listen,” she said. “I’m only a little girl and president Biden is the most powerful man in the world, but I feel that he will read my letter as his family is from Mayo and he’s always talking about how he loves Ireland.

“I think he’ll like the fact that we are just an ordinary Irish family trying to help the planet through our song. I think we can all do our bit to help the environment.

“I don’t think it’s nice if people just destroy it by littering and not caring about it. It’s not fair as they will destroy it for all of us young people.

“It’s really exciting as I believe we have a real chance of him loving our song. I really believe Lullaby for the World is going to awaken people to the need to protect our Earth.

“We can all do our little bit for Earth Day this year, April 22nd. I have asked my school principal if my school in Newbridge, The Holy Family, can have a clean-up that day and it’s great it’s going ahead. I’d just love if all Irish schools did the same.”

Ruby Maher’s personal letter to US president Joe Biden in response to his call for young people to get involved Earth Day

She continued: “I’m asking all kids in Ireland to get involved in world Earth Day this year and spend even five minutes picking up litter around their own streets and roads.

“Just think of what we could do if we all got behind this initiative. We could do it every year, it would be brilliant. It’s something all us kids can do in a safe and socially-distanced way and it means we’re taking action.

“My big brother Danny died of a rare form of cancer. He was only 10 and it made me realise that we have to do what we can while we can.”

The girl’s father, Dave Maher, said: “Often the best ideas are the most simple and effective and Ruby’s letter to president Biden could be a lightning rod.

“The kids are the custodians of our Earth so educating, engaging and energising them with a vision of a clean, safe and beautiful world is one of the best things we can do.

“My girls and myself see Lullaby for the World as a song that is global and one which belongs to all of us. We feel honoured to be the ones who have the good fortune to record it.

“We’re so excited about this song. The reaction from the people of Ireland has been wonderful; there’s a real sense that the people of Ireland want to rally round us and champion this beautiful, thought-provoking song.

“We know that president Biden really wants to get people, especially young people, to take an active interest in the environment and Ruby’s letter is a real example of a little girl who has heeded that call.”