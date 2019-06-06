Ireland to miss 2030 emissions targets, despite plan, EPA warns

Ireland is set to fall far short of its 2030 carbon emissions reduction targets despite the climate action measures in the National Development Plan, the Environmental Protection Agency said on Thursday.

In its latest projections the EPA said the decarbonisation of transport and agriculture over that period will fall far short of what Ireland has committed to.

The agency, which is the designated authority for reporting Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions projections, warns there is “a significant gap to meeting Ireland’s EU effort sharing targets, regarding 2020 and 2030 commitment periods”.

The figures confirm that as dairy cattle numbers are set to continue, agricultural emissions will rise up to 2030, while greenhouse gases associated with transport are set to increase in the short term, mainly due to the level of diesel consumption by cars and freight.

“Our projections show that, in the long-term, there is a projected decrease in greenhouse gas emissions, as a result of climate mitigation policies and measures in the National Development Plan,” said EPA director Laura Burke.

“However, to meet its EU targets for 2030 and achieve national policy ambitions, Ireland will need full implementation of those measures, plus additional measures in future plans.”