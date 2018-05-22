Ireland’s first ‘seabin’ sets sail in search of plastic waste

Ireland’s first “seabin” has been submerged within Dún Laoghaire Harbour in Dublin.

A seabin is a floating device designed to capture and remove waste, especially loose plastic and plastic containers, from water. The design was developed in California with the help of crowd-funding.

The introduction of the seabin followed months of fundraising by Flossie Donnelly, an environmentally-aware 11-year-old.

“I am so happy that all my fundraising has finally paid off with the help of my friends, family and everyone who donated,” she said.

“I really feel when the seabins are in it will make a big difference with the pollution in the sea locally. I love the way the seabins will not harm any of the fish in their natural habitat and hopefully soon enough in their plastic-free habitat.”

Dún Laoghaire Harbour Company, Dún Laoghaire Marina and Inland and Coastal Marina Systems have supported the project.

Tim Ryan, operations manager with the harbour company, said that plastics in the sea were a global problem and “if one local girl can make this project happen, possibilities on a global scale are limitless”.