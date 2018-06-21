Ireland likely to enjoy heatwave next week of 25 degrees plus

The country could be set for a heatwave next week with temperatures expected to rise to 27 degrees.

Temperatures will increase significantly over the coming days, with highs of 26 and 27 degrees forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Met Éireann forecaster Gerry Murphy said “there is high pressure going to dominate our weather for at least the next 10 days, which will mean that in general our weather will be dry with good sunshine for much of the time”.

Met Éireann’s definition of a heatwave is five consecutive days of maximum temperatures of 25.0 degrees and over, for a given location. Mr Murphy said there is a “good possibility” these conditions will be met.

“There are still winds coming from the northwest on Thursday so it’s still quite cool but it will gradually warm up over the coming days,” he said.

“You would expect temperatures to be in the mid-to-high twenties by the middle of next week.”

Today, the summer solstice - the longest day of the year, is dry and sunny in most parts of Ireland with highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees.

Friday is due to be dry with sunny spells with highest temperatures between 15 and 20 degrees with light north to northwest breezes. Friday night will be cool with lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees, with patches of mist in some places.

Saturday will be a dry, mild day with some sunny spells and cloudy periods. Highest temperatures will be between 19 and 21 degrees with conditions a little cooler on some coasts, due to onshore sea breezes. It will be cooler overnight with lows of 6 to 9 degrees.

Sunday will be a warm and sunny day with temperatures rising to between 20 and 24 degrees. It will remain hot into next week with highest temperatures of 25 degrees on Monday and between 26 and 27 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.