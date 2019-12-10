Ireland improved on climate change last year, report says

Ireland’s performance on addressing climate change has seen a significant improvement over the past year, after successive indications it was a laggard among wealthy countries in cutting greenhouse gas emissions, according to the latest Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI).

Ireland climbs up seven positions to 41st place in the rankings, and thereby moves up from the group of “very low” to “low performers”. Last year it was in last place among EU rankings.

There has been a slight improvement in reducing carbon emissions, the CCPI report issued at COP25 finds, and it recognises with approval the Republic’s long-term carbon-neutral target for 2050, sending a carbon price signal by increasing carbon tax, and plans to phase out fossil fuels.

The 2020 CCPI jointly produced by Germanwatch, the NewClimate Institute and the Climate Action Network (CAN) ranks 57 states accounting for 90 per cent of the world’s emissions but its report is based on a series of criteria including renewables, energy efficiency and climate policy – it is regarded internationally as the definitive indicator of performance in addressing a warming world.

Temperature rise

No country is classified as meeting the requirement to pursue actions containing global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees; the key requirement of the Paris Agreement. Sweden, Denmark and Morocco are closest to that point, while Chinese Taipei, Saudi Arabia, and the US were the bottom three performers.

In spite of tangible progress, the CCPI report warns Ireland’s per capita emissions remain at a high level, and significant challenges lie ahead in closing its emissions gap in meeting current 2030 targets and “aligning its emissions trajectory with a net zero goal for 2050”. As a consequence, the country still ranks as the second worst performer in the EU after Poland.

Ireland last year was moving down the rankings but “moves up this year”, acknowledged CCPI author Dr Nicklas Höhne. The significant lack of progress, however, in decarbonising key parts of the economy, “mainly in agriculture, road transport and the residential sector” stood out.

As “a wind-rich country” Ireland was able to keep up a positive trend in increasing its share of renewable energy, which led to an overall high rating in the renewable energy category, he added.

While Ireland had a lot more to do, Dr Höhne noted it was supporting higher ambition by the EU, and embracing the difficult path of introducing five-yearly carbon budgets. The report highlights, none the less, that “at the international level in the past it called for less demanding targets due to claims regarding the economic importance of the agricultural sector”.

High-emitting countries

In 31 of the 57 high-emitting countries emissions are falling; the first time a majority are moving in the right direction, but the problem was overall emissions were increasing when globally emissions needed to be halved in the next decade. “Every country has to be really more ambitious,” he added.

That ambition had to be reflected in enhanced nationally determined contributions (targets and climate actions) set out before COP26 in Glasgow next year, said Stephen Singer of CAN International. “Otherwise we run into a disaster.”

The CCPI report acknowledges the governance proposals in the Government’s climate action plan, including moves to put the 2050 target into law and introducing legally-binding five-year carbon budgets. These measures were “positive if enacted without delay”.

But the Government needs to go much further in implementing policies across all sectors that drive sustained emissions reductions over the next decade, it says. Near-term ambition needs to be ratcheted up quickly by specifying deep cuts in fossil fuel and reactive nitrogen usage to put Ireland on a net-zero emissions pathway aligned with the Paris temperature goals.