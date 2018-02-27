Ireland braces for ‘exceptional’ snow event

The Defence Forces are on standby to help out as an “exceptional” snow event sweeps over the State later this week, with gales of up to 110km/h also expected.

The chair of the National Emergency Co-ordination Group for Severe Weather, Seán Hogan, said the weather event was unfolding as Met Éireann had forecast.

A status orange warning, the second most severe level, for snow and ice is in place for counties Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Laois, Louth, Wicklow and Meath from Tuesday afternoon until 11am on Wednesday

Scattered snow showers are expected to bring accumulations of 4 to 6cm in these areas by Wednesday morning, in addition to widespread frost and icy conditions.

A less serious status yellow snow and ice warning has also been issued for counties Kilkenny, Longford, Wexford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford, with snow accumulations of up to 3cm expected in some areas by morning.

A status yellow low temperature warning was also issued for Ireland, running from Tuesday evening to 11am on Wednesday.

A “significant snow event” with possible blizzard conditions is forecast for Thursday evening.

Mr Hogan said local authorities and public services were responding “to keep the country moving in so far as possible” during the bad weather.

“Defence Forces are ready to help us and deploy manpower for some particular missions that are being contemplated here,” he said.