Increased scrutiny has led to more boil notices, says Irish Water

Irish Water’s managing director Niall Gleeson has defended the company’s record on water quality saying that the greater frequency of boil notices is because of more scrutiny.

Irish Water reimposed a boil water notice affecting 600,000 people on Monday, less than a fortnight after one was lifted. The areas covered by the notice include much of north Co Dublin, as well as parts of Kildare and Meath.

“There’s more scrutiny, we’re testing more rigorously and picking up problems, it’s not that water quality is deteriorating,” Mr Gleeson told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland on Friday morning.

Mr Gleeson also apologised for the “massive impact” and “huge inconvenience” the boil water notice is having.

The notice is in place due to problems at the Irish Water Leixlip treatment plant, which supplies a fifth of the daily water demand for the greater Dublin area. The utility cannot guarantee the quality of the water coming from the plant.

The notice was put in place due to high levels of suspended particles in the water causing it to appear cloudy, following heavy rainfall last weekend.

An audit of the old Leixlip plant will be carried out by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Friday, the second within two weeks.

Mr Gleeson said a lot of data on water quality has been taken this week which the EPA will be examining. A number of measures were put in place to take pressure off the old Leixlip plant, he said.

The plant cannot be shut down and conservation measures will not fix the problem, he said. Pressure has been taken off the plant by utilising services in Ballymore Eustace and Vartry.

The managing director also admitted that there is the possibility of further boil notices this winter. “We are doing everything we can to increase confidence in the plant,” he said.

He further acknowledged that it was a failing on the part of Irish Water not to move more quickly to install an automatic shut down system in the old Leixlip plant. Such a system had been introduced in the new plant last March following a recommendation by the EPA.

A purchase order was issued for the old plant, but because of the age of the plant such a plan was more complex. The failure to respond to an alarm at the plant is being investigated by Fingal County Council, he said.