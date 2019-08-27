IFA president calls for ‘immediate’ beef price increases

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) president has called for meat processing plants to give an “immediate price increase” to beef farmers, as a major dispute in the sector continues to ramp up.

Talks last week were held on the condition prices would not be part of the discussions. The outcome of the talks, which included several concessions for farmers, were not endorsed by grassroots farmer group the Beef Plan Movement. After the discussions ended, unofficial pickets by farmers resumed outside several meat plants from Sunday onward.

On Tuesday, IFA president Joe Healy said “further talks on the basis that beef price cannot be discussed and without money on the table from Minister /[Michael Creed/]would be a complete waste of time.”

Mr Healy added that as market conditions had improved in Europe, “there is now room for a price increase – the factories should move on this now”.

“We are less than 70 days from Brexit. We need the Minister and the EU to spell out what they are going to do to support farmers through Brexit,” he said.

Protests over beef prices in recent weeks closed some 20 meat processing plants across the State before the talks, which were hosted by the Department of Agriculture.

The talks had included Meat Industry Ireland (MII), the representative body for processors, the IFA, the Minister for Agriculture and representatives from Beef Plan Movement.

The movement has insisted it has not organised several pickets outside meat plants that have taken place in recent days. The organisation’s directors are under legal threat from processors if they are involved in organising further protests.

Mr Healy said the IFA was calling for an immediate ban on all substandard South American beef imports, a €1 billion Brexit fund for market supports and direct aid for farmers, and an EU-wide campaign to promote “our environmentally sustainable EU beef production”.