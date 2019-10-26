Ice and frost forecast over bank holiday weekend

Temperatures are set to slump to freezing conditions over the bank holiday weekend, according to the latest forecasts from Met Éireann.

The national forecaster has warned that the weekend’s cold snap will see lows of minus 2 degrees.

Saturday

The weekend will start off generally quite dry with some isolated overnight showers confined to some areas of the northwest. The thermostat will hit minus 1 degree during the night. There are risks of icy patches developing in inland areas alongside ground frost.

Sunday

The day will be bright and dry in most areas with long sunny spells expected. Despite an expectedly chilly start in the morning, temperatures will reach between 8 and 11 degrees. Moderate northwest breezes will accompany a few passing showers along the northwest and north coasts.

During the night, temperatures will range between minus 2 degrees and 2 degrees, bringing with it risks of icy patches forming.

Monday

Monday is forecast to bring a mostly dry day with spells hazy sunshine following a cold morning. Temperatures will range between 8 and 11 degrees but moderate breezes and light showers will be felt on the east coast. Monday night is expected to see temperatures fall back down to the low single figures.