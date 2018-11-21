Housing activists occupy Residential Tenancies Board HQ

Housing activists staged a protest at the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) headquarters in Dublin on Wednesday morning.

The Take Back the City group occupied a tribunal room at the board’s premises on D’Olier Street.

A tribunal was scheduled to take place on Wednesday morning at the building.

The campaign group had demanded a meeting with the RTB’s chairwoman Catriona Walsh and director Rosalind Carroll over the organisation’s work in resolving disputes between landlords and tenants.

Around 40 people gathered in the tribunal room with chants of “one, two, three, four, this is a class war” and “housing is a human right, this is why we have to fight”.

The Take Back the City group are demanding all evictions be banned immediately, “an independent rental board” be established, rents be reduced and capped at 20 per of income. The group is also calling for RTB adjudicators and tribunal members who have property interests to be prohibited from deciding on disputes.

Take Back the City have staged a number of sit-down protests and property occupations in recent months.

There was controversy last September when gardaí wearing balaclavas were involved in removing several protesters from the group who had occupied a property at North Frederick Street, Dublin. The garda operation followed a High Court ruling ordering the protesters to leave the building by August 28th.