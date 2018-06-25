Hot weather warning issued as temperatures set to hit 30 degrees

Met Éireann has issued a weather warning for high temperatures across the country for the rest of the week.

The status yellow warning was issued at 6am on Monday and is in place until 9pm on Friday. The forecaster said temperatures will reach 27 degrees in places on Monday and are expected to rise to 30 degrees later this week.

Monday will be very warm with spells of hazy sunshine. Highest temperatures will be between 24 and 27 degrees. Met Eireann said values will be a little lower in many coastal areas due to onshore sea breezes with some patches of sea mist at times on parts of the northwest coast.

It will be dry and mostly clear overnight with lowest temperatures between 12 and 16 degrees.

Hot

Tuesday will be another hot day with top temperatures of between 25 and 28 degrees.

Met Éireann said high temperatures will persist throughout the coming week with mostly sunny conditions between Wednesday and Friday. The forecaster said the sunshine is likely to be hazy in nature at times, due to some high clouds.

Daytime temperatures are expected to be in the mid to high twenties and possibly a little higher locally on some days. The nights will be humid too, with lowest temperatures in the mid-teens.

There is expected to be little change in conditions in most places next weekend, remaining dry, warm and fairly sunny.

Temperatures may fall back to the high teens or low twenties by day in some northern areas, where northerly breezes may freshen.

The highest temperature of the year so far (26.5 degrees) was recorded at Oak Park in Co Carlow on Sunday. In Dublin, 25.7 degrees was recorded at Casement Aerodrome.

The Irish Cancer Society has reminded the public to protect themselves against sun damage and said much of the UV damage that leads to skin cancer takes place in the early years of life.

Animals

The ISPCA has also reminded pet owners not to leave animals in the car during the warm weather.

“Leaving dogs in the car in hot weather can be fatal in minutes, even with the windows down,” it said. “Please remember to give your pet fresh water and access to shade.”

Irish Water said its drought management group has been meeting regularly to assess at risk supplies which include Athlone, Mullingar, parts of Offaly, Kilkenny, parts of Donegal and the greater Dublin area.

The utility has called on all users to report leaks promptly, avoid unnecessary usage and conserve water where possible.