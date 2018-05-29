Highest temperature of year recorded at Shannon Airport

The highest temperature of the year so far, 26.3 degrees, was recorded at Shannon Airport in Co Clare on Tuesday, Met Éireann said.

That was followed closely by Newport, Co Mayo, which reached 26.1 degrees, as well as Moorepark, Co Cork, and Markree Castle, Co Sligo, which both logged temperatures of 25.37 degrees.

In Dublin, the warmest temperature was recorded in the Phoenix Park where it reached 21 degrees. Dublin Airport reached 20.2 degrees, while Casement Aerodrome was 20.4 degrees.

Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon, which is as close to the centre of the State where Met Éireann has a station, recorded a temperature of 24.6 degrees.

A spokesman for Met Éireann said the bulk of the higher temperatures were in the midlands and the west due to an easterly wind tracking across the State.

Wednesday is due to be a warm and mostly dry day, although temperatures are not expected to be quite as high, ranging from 20 and 25 degrees in the hottest areas. There are expected to be light easterly or variable breezes, and sunshine is forecast to develop once early mist and fog patches clear.

It will be somewhat cloudier than Tuesday, especially in the south, where some showers will break out. It will be cooler in coastal areas of the south and east, with possibly some mist or haze.

Met Éireann said Thursday and Friday will be cloudier days, with scattered showers and some sunshine and top temperatures of between 17 and 21 degrees. There is also the possibility of heavy and thundery showers on Friday.

Current indications suggest there will be scattered showers on Saturday and Sunday, with light to moderate winds and highest temperatures ranging between 16 to 21 degrees.

Forty Foot

Dún Laoghaire Coast Guard was called out to the Forty Foot in Co Dublin on Monday to deal with an injured swimmer, who had struck a rock. Immediate first-aid treatment was given to the swimmer by a GP and a member of Greystones Coast Guard who was in the area.

“Dún Laoghaire RNLI offshore was also tasked to provide assistance, as it was out training at the time,” a spokesman said. “Along with Dún Laoghaire Coast Guard members and NAS paramedics the conscious casualty was treated and carried to the awaiting ambulance for further care.”

Dún Laoghaire Coast Guard said that while the Forty Foot is a beautiful spot, it is also a dangerous swimming area.

“There are many hiding rocks not visible to the naked eye. Please heed the warning signs, they are there for a reason,” the spokesman added.

The ESB has issued a reminder to the general public of the dangers of swimming in any of its reservoirs due to the risk of uneven ground, deep waters, changing water levels and fast-flowing waters.

These reservoirs include Poulaphouca and Golden Falls in Co Wicklow; Leixlip, Co Kildare; Inniscarra and Carrigadrohid in Co Cork; the Ardnacrusha headrace and tailrace canal in Co Clare, and Dunlewey Lough, Assaroe and Lough Nacung in Co Donegal.

Meanwhile, AA Ireland has called on motorists to take additional precautions in the heat, including avoiding leaving animals alone in vehicles.

Conor Faughnan, AA director of consumer affairs, said: “Leaving your pet unattended in your car is a poor practice all-year round, but it can cause serious damage to the animal or even prove fatal in the current temperatures.

“If your car is left sitting in the sun without windows open the internal temperature can rise to dangerous levels quite quickly, putting your loved family pet in serious danger.”

Grand Canal

Labour councillor Mary Freehill said the number of people gathering to drink alongside Dublin’s Grand Canal during periods of good weather had “considerably decreased”.

Ms Freehill, who lives along the Grand Canal, previously said she had been contacted by a number of locals regarding people drinking, littering and urinating in the vicinity.

She said gardaí were there on Friday and Saturday and are working with the Dublin City Council local area committee on the issue.

“There were an awful lot less there over the weekend so I’m hoping that the locals might get the canal back again,” she said. “It’s fine when there are just a few people enjoying the canal but when it becomes hundreds and hundreds, that changes the whole use of the canal. Then it’s a very different situation.”