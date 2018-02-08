HellToTheYes: Cher backs Irish ban on offshore drilling

Pop singer Cher has backed a proposal to ban drilling for oil and gas in Irish waters.

The move to outlaw the issuing of fossil fuel exploration licences in the Republic features in a proposed Bill to be voted on by the Dáil on Thursday.

The Bill was drafted by Solidarity and People before Profit, but enjoys the backing of the Green Party and Fianna Fáil. It is opposed by the Government but is still expected to have the numbers to pass.

Green Party legislative researcher Sinéad Mercier sent a tweet to Cher appealing for her support. “@CherOfficiaI could you please ask @campaignforleo to support the #ClimateEmergency Bill today?” she said.

“Ireland has 250,000 bottlenose dolphins visiting our seas every summer - we want to become the 4th country in the world to ban oil & gas drilling to protect them.”

Cher replied: “#HellToTheYes” and retweeted the call to action to her more than 3.5 million followers.

Speaking ahead of the vote, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said it was “shaping up to be a truly historic day for environmentalism in Ireland”.

“The tide has turned on fossil fuels, and there is widespread political support now for a just transition to renewable power,” he said.

“If we are to keep global temperature rises below 1.5-2 degrees, avoiding climate chaos, then 80 per cent of known fossil fuel reserves need to be left in the ground. By signing the Paris Agreement, Ireland committed to such a plan.”