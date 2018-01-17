Heavy snowfall and ice give way to alerts for high winds and flooding

Motorists were warned to slow down on Wednesday morning and be extra careful as the snow, ice and wind warnings remain in place..

Met Éireann issued three weather alerts as Storm Fionn hit the country overnight with warnings of high winds and flooding later.

Wednesday morning’s weather radar showed the heaviest snow, sleet and hail showers moving across the western half of the country after the northern half of Ireland saw heavy snowfall last night. The snow and ice have brought treacherous and hazardous conditions on the roads in many parts.

Thousands of homes are without power this morning after the bad weather. Northern Ireland saw some of the heaviest snow with schools shutting down on Wednesday morning.

A number of ferry sailing have been delayed or cancelled. Passengers are advised to check the website before travelling.

Gardaí said Sally Gap Road and Old MilitaryRoad in Sally Gap in Co Wicklow were impassable due to snow and all routes heading into Roundwood are affected by snowy conditions.

A snow and ice warning was due to expire at 9am but two further warnings remain in place for wind and coastal flooding.

The yellow wind alert is in place for Leinster, Munster and Co Galway until Thursday at 2am. The forecaster has warned gusts of up to 110km/h are expected and risk of coastal flooding.

Another yellow alert for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick warns of high seas with a risk of flooding in coastal areas.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has asked road users to be extra cautious during the bad road conditions.

The strong winds led to a number of fallen power cables in Cork city, and fallen trees blocked some roads in the county. Kerry County Council also warned members of the public to travel with care near coastal roads due to the stormy conditions.

Galway County Council issued a warning to members of the public to avoid coastal routes.

In Galway city centre the Salthill Promenade was closed as a precaution ahead of the strong winds and waves. However, a spokesman for Galway City Council said estimates showed high tides over the coming days would be “below the critical level” to cause flooding.

Dublin City Council and Alone, a charity supporting elderly people, called on people to check in with older neighbours during and after the storm.

The charity said people should help ensure potentially vulnerable neighbours have access to fuel, food and water during the period of poor weather.