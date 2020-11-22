Heavy rain forecast for coming days may lead to flooding

Heavy rain in parts of Ireland in the coming days may lead to flooding, Met Éireann has warned.

On Sunday the forecaster issued a status yellow rainfall warning for Connacht, Donegal, Clare and Kerry that will be in place from 2pm on Monday to 2pm on Tuesday. Met Éireann said that heavy rain in the affected regions during the period in question could lead to river and localised flooding.

Met Éireann said that Sunday itself will be a cool and bright day with sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures during the day will be between 7 to 9 degrees Celsius.

Sunday night will be mostly dry, but some showers will develop in the southwest towards morning. It will be a cold night, with lowest temperatures of between 0 and 4 degrees and frost developing in many areas.

Monday is set to start off mainly dry. However, rain is forecast to develop in the west and northwest through the morning before spreading across much of Connacht and Ulster, becoming persistent and heavy at times. Highest temperatures during the day will be between 10 and 12 degrees.

Monday night will see persistent or heavy rain affect much of Ulster, Connacht and west Munster, with lowest temperatures of between 5 and 9 degrees.

Heavy rain will persist over the western half of the country on Tuesday, which will be a mostly cloudy day. Met Éireann said this rain will bring a risk of localised flooding. The rain in the west is forecast to extend eastwards throughout the afternoon and evening on Tuesday before eventually clearing. Highest temperatures during the day will be between 10 and 12 degrees.

Tuesday night will once again be cold and mainly dry.