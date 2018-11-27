Heavy rain and gales expected as Met Éireann issues warnings

Two weather warnings came into effect in the early hours of Tuesday with Met Éireann predicting heavy rain, gales and the possibility of flooding in parts.

The forecaster on Monday said a significant change was expected in Ireland’s weather this week as the remnants of Storm Diana bring unsettled conditions.

Two status yellow alert are in place. The first is a rainfall warning affecting Munster, Dublin Carlow, Kilkenny Wexford, Galway and Mayo. It is valid between 2am and 2pm on Tuesday.

The second alert is a wind warning, valid between 3am and 3pm on Tuesday, affecting Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

Overcast, wet and very blustery this morning with heavy spells of rain, gales and severe gusts. The rain will be heavy, giving downpours with the chance of flooding locally, but brighter weather with showers will follow gradually from the southwest. Southeast gales will ease.

Valentia 23.7

Sherkin 18.6

Cork Airport 15.7

Moore Park 14.2

Roches Pt 14.0 pic.twitter.com/DX5vsYbArC — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 27, 2018

Heavy rain was forecast across the south from the early hours of Tuesday morning and will last until 2pm on Tuesday at the earliest. It will herald bad weather which might last until this weekend.

Met Éireann forecaster Vincent O’Shea on Monday said there could be “damaging gusts” of up to 100 km/h on southern and south-eastern coasts on Tuesday, and that the yellow warning could be upgraded to an orange warning.

“All areas will get a spell of heavy rain and strong winds on Tuesday,” he said. “Everything is coming from the south-west. The very heaviest rain will be in the places with the strongest winds which will be typically all of Munster, Wexford and Galway,” he said.

“There will be a brief lull on Tuesday afternoon, but it looks like there will be another batch of rain and heavy winds on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Wednesday is looking very stormy. All areas will get bad weather.”

Storm Diana, named by the IPMA Portuguese weather service, was on Monday threatening the Azores and is due to make itself felt over western parts of Ireland and the UK on Wednesday.

According to the forecast, Wednesday will be very windy and mostly cloudy, but all areas will have showers or longer spells of rain.

Rainfall will be heavy across the north and west. Temperatures will be mild according to Met Éireann, with highest temperatures between 13 and 15 degrees.–Additional reporting: PA