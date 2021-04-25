Gardaí disperse crowds at Salthill and urge public to enjoy outdoors responsibly

Gardai dispersed crowds at Salthill, Co Galway on Saturday night after large groups gathered enjoying the sunny weather.

Video footage posted on social media showed very large groups gathered enjoying themselves on the beach alongside other small socially-distanced groups.

A Garda spokesman said that “a number of persons were gathered in the area. Gardaí engaged with those present and the crowd dispersed.”

“Gardaí are conducting further enquiries into potential breaches of public health regulations. Enquiries are ongoing at this time.”

On Sunday Deputy Garda Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon urged the public to enjoy the weather responsibly.

“With good weather forecast this weekend we would ask people to continue to enjoy the outdoors responsibly. Please limit your social contacts.

Do not meet in large groups and do not attend parties or gatherings held inside or outside.”

Small groups enjoying the Salthill sunshine. Photograph: Rhian O’Callaghan

Under current Covid-19 restrictions people are allowed to meet with one other household in public spaces. The risk of contracting Covid-19 in outdoor spaces is considered to be much safer than indoors.

The west experienced very warm weather on Saturday with temperatures hitting 20 degrees.

There were summer-like conditions along the west coast and in the midlands. The mercury treached temperature hit 20 degrees in Belmullet and Newport Co Mayo as well as Mt Dillon, Co Roscommon and 19 degrees in Mace Head, Co Galway and Claremorris, Co Mayo by 4pm with 18.8 degrees before midday in Valentia Observatory in Co Kerry.

Sunday is expected be another dry day with mostly sunny skies.

Highest temperatures will generally range from 14 to 18 degrees, highest again in the west and southwest, but a little lower again in eastern and southern coastal parts because of onshore breezes.

Monday is likely to see the last of the warm and dry weather as of late with a transition expected to cooler, showery weather from Tuesday as winds turn northerly.

Temperatures on Monday will still be a respectable 16 degrees in places, but will fall to more normal values on Tuesday and for the rest of the week.

On Saturday the Irish Coast Guard and Howth RNLI lifeboat and a rescue team brought a kite surfer to safety following an emergency call. The surfer was located about 300m off the coast at the end of Dollymount beach in Dublin. Rescue teams brought the kite surfer safely back to shore with no further assistance required.