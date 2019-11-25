Gale force winds and heavy rain forecast for Tuesday

Gale force winds and heavy rain are forecast for Tuesday as the remnants of an Atlantic storm passes along the south coast of Ireland.

According to Met Éireann, strong to gale force easterly winds and heavy rain are forecast for much of Munster and Leinster tomorrow.

The heavy rain will also bring a risk of flooding in southern coastal areas.

Met Éireann said the powerful winds were coming from weather system in the mid-Atlantic which is moving towards Ireland.