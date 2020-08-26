GAA secures planning for 200 bedroom hotel on grounds of Clonliffe College

The GAA has secured planning permission for a seven storey 200 bedroom hotel on the grounds of Clonliffe College located close to Croke Park in Dublin.

Dublin City Council has granted planning permission for the proposal in spite of opposition from a number of local residents, a nursing home operator and The Mountjoy Square Society.

Stock market listed hotel group, Dalata is to operate the hotel under the group’s Maldron brand.

The city council gave the project the green light after the planner in the case concluded that the scale of the development “is acceptable and would not seriously injure amenities of the neighbouring properties which surround the application site”.

A spokesman for the GAA stated on Tuesday “Croke Park is pleased” to have received planning permission for the hotel on the recently acquired Clonliffe College site.

Those who made submissions objecting to the development now have the option of appealing the city council decision to An Bord Pleanála.