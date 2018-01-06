Frosty weekend in store as temperatures drop to minus 5 degrees

Freezing temperatures are set to spread across the country on Saturday night, with lows of up to minus 5 degrees forecast.

The cold snap is here to stay until the middle of next week with Met Éireann warning of widespread frost, icy patches and freezing fog all weekend.

Saturday will be a “cold and blustery day top temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees,” according to the forecaster.

Saturday night will turn bitterly cold with lowest temperatures falling to between -2 and -5 degrees with a widespread severe frost.

Sunday will be dry and sunny but with highest temperatures of just 2 to 5 degrees. Frost will be worst in Connacht and Ulster.

Frost will become widespread again and severe on Sunday night with icy stretches and freezing fog in places too.

Temperatures will remain low until Thursday when milder conditions are expected.

Meanwhile in the US, the east coast has been hit by a “bomb cyclone,” experiencing powerful blizzards, low temperatures and coastal flooding.

The Arctic freeze has gripped much of America for over a week, killing at least 18 people.

Temperatures of between minus 1 and minus 7 degrees are expected across the northeastern United States for the next several days.

However, the wind chill from the Artic blast could make temperatures feel as low as minus 15 to minus 25 degrees.