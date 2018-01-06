Frosty night in store as temperatures to fall to -5 degrees

Met Éireann is forecasting severe air and ground frost and a drop in temperature to as low as minus 5 degrees in some areas on Sunday night.

The forecaster said that overnight frost would gradually clear during Sunday and that it would be a dry and bright day with “some nice winter sunshine”.

There will be light to moderate winds and highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees.

Sunday night is to be dry and clear with a very cold with severe air and ground frost returning.

“Lowest temperatures will range from zero near east and south coasts to minus 5 degrees well inland,” Met Éireann said. “A risk of icy patches on any damp untreated surfaces.”

Temperatures will remain low until Thursday when milder conditions are expected.