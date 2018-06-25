From dehydration to heat stroke: A doctor’s advice on the health risks of a heatwave

It’s official: heatwave conditions have been met, we can expect temperatures in excess of 30 degrees Celsius and Met Éireann has declared a countrywide yellow heat warning. So what are the main health risks posed by a heatwave ?

Dehydration, when the body doesn’t have enough water is one risk; overheating is another – it can make symptoms worse for people with chronic heart or lung problems; heat exhaustion; and finally heat stroke.

The health effects of hot weather are linked to the body’s ability to adapt to heat by acting as a natural cooling system. The main ways in which the human body eliminates heat during thermal stress are through sweat production, increased cardiac output and redirection of blood flow to the skin. These responses can be diminished or delayed in older people or other susceptible groups such as those with chronic illness or people taking certain drugs. Young children are also more susceptible to the negative effects of prolonged heat.