Flooding hits Ireland as weather warnings are issued

Motorists have been warned to drive carefully after snow and ice affected many areas overnight.

Four weather warnings covering wind, snow and ice and a gale force marine warning were issued for Thursday.

A status yellow wind warning is in place for counties Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Louth, Wicklow, Meath, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo and Clare until 6pm on Thursday.

Southwest winds veering west to northwest are forecast for these counties, with mean wind speeds of 50 to 65km/h and gusts of 80 to 110km/h.

A status orange wind warning had been issued for Donegal and Mayo at 7am with west to northwest winds expected to reach average speeds of 60km/h to 75km/h. Gusts of 100km/h to 120km/h, strongest in coastal areas, were also forecast, with a warning that they could give rise to some localised flooding.

There was also a snow and ice warning in place for Co Donegal, with overnight snow particularly affecting the Letterkenny area.

A status yellow snow and ice warning was in place until midday for counties Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Sligo, Galway, Clare, Wicklow, Dublin, Louth and Meath.

Met Éireann also issued a status yellow marine warning for west to northwest winds to reach gale force on Thursday on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea.

Winds had been forecast to occasionally reach storm force 10 on Thursday morning on Irish coastal waters from Slyne Head to Erris Head to Malin Head.

Frosty conditions were reported in counties Cavan and Carlow while in Clare, intermittent hail showers posed a particular hazard on the M18.

In the midlands, flooding continues to affect homes, farms and businesses with many roads still closed.

Sligo County Council reported that Mardyke Road to Rosses Point is flooded. Flooding was also reported in Sligo town.

In Dublin the southbound bore of the Dublin Tunnel was restricted due to traffic volumes.

AA Roadwatch reported the N62 was closed between Birr and Cloghan in Co Offaly due to flooding.

However, the N65 between counties Tipperary and Galway has now reopened between Portumna and Borrisokane near the turn-off for Cloghan but it remains down to one lane with temporary traffic lights in place.

There were the usual delays on all the approach roads into Dublin with delays on the western sections of the M50 and little sign that the coronavirus is having a major affect on the numbers of drivers approaching the capital.

The Garda has warned motorists to be aware of longer stopping distances in icy conditions.

Due to a combination of waves, spring tides and surge, the possibility of coastal flooding is increased along western and northwestern coasts on Thursday.