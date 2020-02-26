Flood-hit families in Clare call on Government to relocate them

Families in flood-hit Clonlara, Co Clare have called on the Government to buy them out of their swamped homes.

Springfield, which lies between Limerick city and the ESB-operated Parteen Weir, has been devastated by flooding six times in the past 25 years.

A plan to construct a flood defence and pumping station to divert water away from the area is due to be brought forward by Clare County Council in the next three weeks. A previous version of the plan had been withdrawn.

Limerick couple Mike and Liz Hogan and their four children were evacuated to a hotel last Friday after the River Shannon engulfed access roads to their Springfield home.

“We’d go in the morning if we got a buy out. The floods are getting worse every time. We have to get out of here,” said Mr Hogan.

The family is staying in the Castleoaks Hotel in Castleconnell for the foreseeable future as their home is cut off by floodwater.

“I went as far as I could yesterday to try and get to the house but the water level was up to my waist and I couldn’t get down. The current was actually pushing against me, it was too dangerous, so I turned back,” said Mr Hogan.

In 2015/2016 their home was “destroyed” when contaminated floodwater overwhelmed their septic tank and Ms Hogan’s car was flooded.

“The s**t worked its way back up into the house. It came back up through the toilets and out onto the floors. We were out of the house for eight weeks. When we went back in to clean it up it was destroyed.”

“We still have to pay our mortgage.”

Springfield mother-of-three Bridget Kinsella also called on the council to “buy us out”.

“I want out of here. I love the nature and beauty of the area but I can’t stay here when this misery comes to my door every few years.”

Parteen Weir

Families continued to pump water from around their homes as the ESB announced it was increasing water discharge rates from the Parteen Weir to maintain safety levels in the dam.

Other families, who were born and bred in the community, said they wish to stay.

Members of the Defence Forces, Limerick Fire Service, and local Civil Defence crews are now in Clonlara, Castleconnell, Mountpelier, and Annacotty, where local residents are fighting a rising tide.

Limerick Green Party TD, Brian Leddin, who is also an engineer, has called “for a review of the operation” of the ESB-operated Ardnacrusha power station and Parteen Weir “in order to determine its role in flood management in the Limerick area”.

“There is a question as to whether the ESB could have been releasing greater volumes of water via Parteen Weir in the preceding weeks and months in order to mitigate the flood risk in the event of heavy rainfall.”

An ESB spokesman responded: “ESB cannot hold back water at Parteen Weir in a flood situation as there is no capacity to hold this water. If water is not allowed to pass there is a risk to dam and embankment safety and even greater risk of flooding.”

“Before the discharge is changed at Parteen Weir into the River Shannon, the relevant local authorities are informed and relevant stakeholders, including local residents, are texted.”

Local river tributaries can augment discharge rates increasing the flow “in less than 12 hours without any prior notice to landowners/householders”.

“ESB can only manage the flow of water as it arrives at Parteen Weir.”

“If there was no generating station at Ardnacrusha the full flood would be flowing down the old course of the Shannon river and downstream flooding would be more severe.”

Carrick-on-Shannon

Water levels in Carrick-on-Shannon have risen by 30mm over the past 24 hours, but Leitrim County Council has said all roads are still passable , although care is needed on some routes.

The council’s emergency management team met on Wednesday morning to assess the situation as water levels on the river Shannon continued to rise.

According to the council no domestic or commercial properties have been flooded but property owners are being urged to remain vigilant.

With more rain expected in the coming days, local people in vulnerable locations around Leitrim village and Carrick-on-Shannon are on high alert.

The council is continuing to pump flood waters in these areas while sandbags are also being provided.

Flood waters have over topped the quay wall in Carrick and the flood has advanced “slightly” into the car park close to Carrick-on-Shannon rowing club. Businesses in the retail park on the Co Roscommon side of Carrick-on-Shannon are open as raised stone paths have been provided to facilitate access in one of the worst hit areas.

In a statement, Leitrim County Council said appropriate engineering measures were being put in place on Wednesday in both Leitrim village and Carrick-on-Shannon to facilitate pedestrian access .

The council said while no properties had been flooded to date , owners in areas susceptible to flooding should remain vigilant and continue to monitor the water levels.

Leitrim councillor Paddy Farrell said the Keadue road out of Leitrim village was flooded but passable with care.

“People are worried ,” he said, given the forecast for more rain in the coming days.

Flood management plan

The Carrick-on-Shannon flood action committee is due to met on Wednesday evening. It is calling for remedial work at the Jamestown weir saying this would help alleviate the situation.

While a €9m flood management plan has been approved for Carrick on Shannon, local business man Sean Murtagh said this was designed to counter the impact of flooding, rather than the causes.

“We believe that if 14 or 15 pinch points on the Shannon were tackled they would not need to spend as much money,” said Mr Murtagh. “The Shannon needs year round attention”. He said farmers used to do a lot of the work clearing debris and bushes ,but regulations had effectively stopped that.

Meanwhile, Brokers Ireland has called for the fast tracking of the planned €1 billion flood relief package designed to protect 11,500 properties around the country.

Cathie Shannon, director of general insurance services at the organisation, which represents 1,250 Broker firms, said the plan is not due for completion until 2027.

“Given the increasing frequency of flooding, and bigger floods, particularly along the Shannon, the South and West, policymakers need to bring greater urgency to the issue,” she said.