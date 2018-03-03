Flood concerns raised as fresh weather warnings issued

Met Éireann has issues fresh weather warnings as ESB works to repair faults that left thousands without power following Storm Emma.

The national forecaster issued a new status orange snow-ice alert for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford. It warned of hazardous conditions due to snow and ice and said there is a risk of localised flooding. The alert is valid until noon on Monday.

A second, yellow, snow-ice warning is in place for Connacht, Donegal, Clare, Kerry and Limerick. The warning is valid until Monday at noon.

Flooding is now one of the main concerns; although the southeast is still badly affected by snow and ice, particularly in Co Wexford, rising temperatures elsewhere will produce meltwater that will combine with the rain that Met Éireann has forecast.

The main flood risk is in small steep catchments rather than around the major rivers, according to the Office of Public Works. Drains and gullies may also be blocked by snow and debris, and local authorities are monitoring for local flooding in towns and cities.

ESB’s latest update predicted 6,000 would be without power overnight, with the majority in south Co Wexford. ESB Networks hopes to reconnect all customers by Sunday evening.

It has restored power to 141,500 customers since the beginning of the storm, it said.

According to the latest numbers on Saturday, about 13,000 Irish Water customers were without water on Saturday; all customers have been asked to conserve water.

Most public transport services have resumed.Irish Rail intends to operate to timetable, but it advises passengers to check its website for details of services and delays. Its Dart service is operating across Dublin.

Luas

On the capital’s Luas tram system, Transdev said the Luas Green Line is operating between Sandyford and Boombridge in both directions, while Upper O’Connell St to Boombridge has also reopened. There is no service between Sandyford and Bridesglen. Frequency times of 30 minutes are estimated.

The Red Line is running between The Point and Red Cow. There are no services between Red Cow and Tallaght/Saggart. Connolly Luas stop remains closed.

Latest data from our high resolution model Harmonie.

Snow = White to Green

Rain = Blue to Red

Precipitation mostly of snow today.

Precipitation falling increasingly as rain on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/6Nd5qxnD3Q — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 2, 2018

Again, a frequency of 30 minutes will operate.

The closed sections of Red and Green Line will be opened following inspection of tracks and platforms, Transdev said.

All Luas Park and Rides are closed.

Dublin Bus said it is operating on main roads but not on some local roads.

Bus Éireann said the majority of services are starting to return to normal this morning, albeit some with delays and curtailments, and some subject to ongoing route assessment.

It said some of the key large regional routes into the east - including those serving hospitals, colleges and Dublin Airport and city services - have commenced this morning.

Expressway intercity services are operating, with some delays.

Airports are open, but passengers are advised to check with airlines, as some flights are still subject to delays and cancellations.

Ferry services remain subject to delays and cancellations.

The national emergency co-ordination group, which met again on Saturday evening, said that roads are improving quickly. The motorway network is now clear except for a number of black spots. Local authorities are working to clear secondary roads. People with appropriately equipped tractors and loading shovels have also been asked to help clear snowdrifts.

The Department of Education said earlier that schools will reopen wherever possible on Monday; individual schools and colleges will decide based on their circumstances and local conditions.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said on Saturday that, although the overall situation was slowly improving, “we don’t wish to lull people into a false sense of security”, adding, “Road services are treacherous in many areas, due to ice and lying snow.”

But Mr Varadkar added that the Government was liaising with suppliers “to ensure there is food on the shelves”, amid reports of shortages of milk and other products, and that local authorities had 3,000 people on the ground this weekend to get things back to normal as soon as possible. Almost 750 Defence Forces troops have also been deployed across the country to help.

Extra time

AA Roadwatch advised drivers to avoid unnecessary travel and to allow plenty of extra time for any unavoidable journeys. “Make sure to fully deice your car before leaving and stick to the main routes, which are most likely to have been treated. Secondary routes and hills are still impassable in many places. Slow down, be cautious, and remember that it takes up to 10 times longer to stop in icy or snowy conditions.”

In Galway there had been fears of flooding in the docks, Spanish Arch and Claddagh area if a thaw added to high spring tides and a storm surge. The city council said its crews were on site from 5am and that roads in and around the harbour have reopened.

Meanwhile, gardaí in Cork urged motorists to drive with care amid poor road conditions.

A high tide at 7am led to the south channel of the River Lee overflowing its banks and flooding nearby streets, but there was no damage to property.

Cork County Council has begun putting up mountable flood protection barriers in both Mallow and Fermoy in anticipation of snow melt adding significantly to flows in the Blackwater. Emergency services are on standby.

Gardaí in Cork city advised pedestrians to exercise caution, particularly in higher areas such as Hollyhill, Knocknaheeny, Gurranebraher, Mayfield and Lotabeg.

Council management have mobilised 11 snow ploughs, two graders and 17 additional spreaders to spread 300 tonnes of salt. The council has warned of drifts in some areas.