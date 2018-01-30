First salmon of 2018 caught in Co Leitrim
Fish, weighing 3.4kg, caught at Point of the Meadow Pool on the River Drowes
Bill Likely pictured with the first salmon of 2018 in Ireland which was caught on Tuesday in Co Leitrim.
The first salmon of 2018 in Ireland was caught on Tuesday in Co Leitrim.
Bill Likely, from Kinlough, Co Leitrim, made the catch at the Point of the Meadow Pool on the River Drowes.
The sea liced 3.4kg (7.5lb) fish was taken on a Black and Gold Rapala lure and landed shortly before 1pm.