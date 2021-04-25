Firefighters fight blaze in Killarney National Park for a second day

An Air Corps helicopter is its way for a second day to the Killarney National Park where a fire has been raging with two days destroying thousands of acres of rare habitat and casting a pall over what was a weekend of brilliant sunshine.

A strong breeze continued on Sunday morning helping to spread the blaze and hamper efforts to contain it.

Fire crews from throughout south Kerry continued overnight to battle the blaze, which is believed to have started at the southern end of the park, near the Long Range River off the N71 Ring of Kerry. The fire was reported at midnight.

By late afternoon Saturday, several areas alongside the Upper Lake miles up river were burning and last night the fire had moved right around towards the Lower Lake, Lough Leane.

Devastating to see the damage caused by fire at Killarney National Park.



We can confirm that an active Hen harrier nest was destroyed in yesterdays fire in Kerry and that the hunting grounds for 3 other pairs have been lost. Countless other animals were killed. We need a co-ordinated approach to deal with this.

The aftermath of the fire at Killarney National Park on Sunday. Photograph: Serena Delaney

By nightfall on Saturday the fire had spread northwards and crossed the top of Purple Mountain and was visible overnight from the northern side of the Ring of Kerry N72 as well as Killarney town.

Dramatic scenes appeared on social media of flames dancing into the night sky.

Locals along the Fossa shore of Lough Leane reported how they could smell the smoke from the burning mountains.

The helicopter will this morning head towards this the Gap of Dunloe north western side of the national park in a bid to prevent the fire reaching the ancient oak woods of Tomies.

However, a number of oak woods have already been damaged or destroyed in the southern Eagles Nest area of the park. Thousands of acres of rare marsh and bog home to nesting birds and mammals have been charred.

Significant fire in the Muckross area of Killarney on Saturday. Photgraph: @SincerelyZara/PA Wire

The cause of the fire is not yet known. A fire in 1984, which devastated miles of parkland and burned for weeks also in the southern end of the park, was suspected to have been caused by arson.