Eye on Nature: Your notes and queries for Ethna Viney

On the sand hills above Ballyhiernan Bay on the Fanad peninsula I saw these posts covered in snails and I wondered why they had all crawled together like limpets on a rock.

Sean Mullan, Letterkenny Co Donegal

The snails are hibernating safely off the ground to avoid predators.

I watched seagulls fishing for worms in Trinity College. How did they discover that stamping the ground would bring worms to the surface?

Angela Reddy, Sandymount, Dublin 4

It is a learned activity and adults have been seen teaching young ones how to do it. Some say that prancing while mating may have pointed the way.

The animal in the photo was seen in a yard on a marshy industrial estate near Finglas in Dublin. It was approximately 8cm in length and, according to my colleague, hopped away.

Michael Hyland, Cornelscourt, Dublin 18

The length of the insect rules out native grasshopper or crickets. It could be a foreigner imported with plants and produce or as food for reptile pets. It resembles the Egyptian grasshopper.

The tadpoles arrived on January 25th in our pond 200ft above Kenmare Bay. Are they later this year?

Neal Cahill, Kenmare, Co Kerry

They are probably more or less on time. The south gets the earliest frogspawn and two weeks later the tadpoles. As the year progresses, the spawn and tadpole belt moves up the country.

