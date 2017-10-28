Eye on Nature: Slimy, rubbery stuff and a baffling set of teeth

Ethna Viney responds to your queries, observations and photographs

Ethna Viney

This is an alga, called nostoc, which swells up after rain. Improved drainage is one solution, or algal control chemicals.

This is an alga, called nostoc, which swells up after rain. Improved drainage is one solution, or algal control chemicals.

 

This slimy, rubbery stuff has been at the often-damp bottom of the driveway of my former home in Donegal. On my last visit in August it had crept much closer to the house.

Daniel Deery, Dungloe, Co Donegal

It is an alga, called nostoc, which swells up after rain. Improved drainage is one solution, or algal control chemicals.

A man-o-war was washed up on Quilty strand in Co Clare.

Danien Ryan, Quilty, Co Clare

I saw this Portuguese man-o-war on Nethertown Beach, Co Wexford (photo above).

Peter Grogan, Palmerstown, Dublin 20

This is the skull of a young rodent, probably a rat. Dr Paddy Sleeman, UCC mammalogist, explains that when a rodent is young the two front teeth have reserve length. In this case those teeth fell forward in their sockets.
This is the skull of a young rodent, probably a rat. Dr Paddy Sleeman, UCC mammalogist, explains that when a rodent is young the two front teeth have reserve length. In this case those teeth fell forward in their sockets.

We found this little skeleton in in our garden. The long, curved teeth are baffling us.

Marion Dorgan, Midleton, Co Cork

It is the skull of a young rodent, probably a rat. Dr Paddy Sleeman, UCC mammalogist, explains that when a rodent is young the two front teeth have reserve length to allow for wear during a lifetime of gnawing. In this case they fell forward in their sockets.

The webs belong to the gorse spider mite. They live inside the webs and can destroy the bush.
The webs belong to the gorse spider mite. They live inside the webs and can destroy the bush.

This picture was taken in misty conditions on Carrigoona Commons in Co Wicklow. Gently poking the finely woven web failed to raise a spider.

Colum Clarke, Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow

The webs belong to the gorse spider mite. They live inside the webs and can destroy the bush.

On the weed matting at the garden centre, I saw slug tracks endlessly circling, like scribbling. Why?

Aidan Gribbin, Ferns, Co Wicklow

They are slugs mopping up algae or fungi.

Ethna Viney welcomes observations and photographs at Thallabawn, Louisburgh, Co Mayo, F28F978, or by email at : viney@anu.ie. Please include a postal address

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.