‘Extremely fortunate’ no one died in fire at popular Wexford beach

Minister of State for Defence Paul Kehoe said it was “extremely fortunate” no one died or was injured in a fire that ripped through the dunes of one of the country’s most popular beaches.

Hundreds of tourists and bathers had to be evacuated from Curracloe beach in Co Wexford on Sunday as the blaze spread rapidly through the marram grass, threatening a nearby mobile home park as well as Raven Point nature reserve.

“We were very lucky in that we could have seen a totally different situation, had it not been for the local fire brigade, the ambulance service, the local farmers and specifically the Air Corps — last night, they came along and were able to dampen down the fire,” Mr Kehoe said.

“There would have been hundreds of tourists and locals in the area at the time.”

Mr Kehoe, a TD for Wexford, told RTÉ radio between 20 and 25 acres of dunes have been destroyed.

Can’t believe beautiful Curracloe is like this after one idiots carelessness. Heart sore about it :( #fire #curracloe pic.twitter.com/renjZZL4Yg — Anne Marie O'Connor (@Kitsgirl1) July 22, 2018

“There has been a huge amount of damage done,” he said.

“The dunes are adjacent to a mobile home park and individual mobile homes as well and also a number of businesses, based at Curracloe beach.

“This could have been a totally different situation. We are extremely fortunate there were no fatalities or no injuries.”

Gardaí and Civil Defence used loud-hailers to evacuate people from the beach and out of the car parks when they arrived on the scene at around 1.15pm.

A Garda spokesman later confirmed the fire was out and the beach had reopened.

There were no injuries and no damage to property.

A Leinster Open Sea swimming event planned for 12.45pm was abandoned due to the outbreak while local surf school, Surf Shack, cancelled surfing lessons because of the “crazy” dune fires.

Mr Kehoe said: “I do hope people are more responsible when it comes to barbecues or participating in anything beside the beaches.”