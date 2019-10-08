Extinction Rebellion continue climate protests in Dublin

Extinction Rebellion Ireland is staging another protest outside Government Buildings in Dublin on Tuesday.

The climate action movement will also be presenting its own Budget for Climate Justice, which it says “entails going beyond a few token measures towards climate action”.

The protest, which began at 12.30pm on Merrion Street, is to be followed on Tuesday evening by a march from Dublin’s Garden of Remembrance on Parnell Square, to begin at 6.15pm.

Extinction Rebellion Ireland has called on the Government to “put Ireland on a trajectory towards zero emissions by 2030” and to “fully and comprehensively” implement the recommendations of the Citizens Assembly and the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Climate Action. “We call on the Government to put the future of all Irish families at the heart of policy making in Ireland,” a spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion Ireland said.

“We need to ensure a more equitable future for all Irish citizens, both urban and rural, from struggling families facing fuel poverty to farming communities seeking a liveable wage for an honest day’s work’.