Extinction Rebellion activists begin Dublin climate protests

Dublin’s first disruption by Extinction Rebellion’s week of action has begun with a coffin adorned with the earth carried from Heuston Station in a funeral march to Government Buildings.

The group has pledged a week-long campaign of civil disobedience in the capital aimed at pressurising the Government to do more to tackle the climate emergency.

The disruption seeks to shine a light on climate breakdown and the biodiversity crisis and will see Extinction Rebellion Ireland (XRI) members join like-minded groups in other cities to stage an international “Rebellion Week”.

XRI argue that conventional approaches of voting, lobbying and petitions have all failed because powerful economic and political interests prevent change.

It is inviting people to join them in “non-violent, disruptive civil disobedience”.

The group is promising to hold “peaceful, family-friendly actions” which “will bring society to a standstill and force governments to finally respond appropriately to the climate emergency before it is too late”.

While Irish organisers were vague about the precise nature of the protests planned for Dublin, the start of their campaign will see protestors gather at the Kildare St entrance to Dáil Eireann shortly before 1pm on Monday.

The protesters will then take part in a slow moving “Climate Walk” led by a large pink sailing boat flying the Extinction Rebellion flag.

The activists will march to a nearby green space, likely to be Merrion Square, and set up a camp.

After speeches and an opening ceremony including the symbolic planting of seeds of native trees by author, environmental activist and Chelsea Garden Show winning garden designer Mary Reynolds, there will be a rolling series of protests and demonstrations across Dublin.

Extinction Rebellion (XR) is a non-violent socio-political movement founded in London last year to protest and to demand action against climate breakdown with acts of civil disobedience leading to arrests central to its campaign.

Last November it staged sit-ins on central London’s bridges and an Irish movement was born soon afterwards.