Emissions ‘opt outs’ for agriculture based on faulty science ‘not acceptable’

Any programme for Government needs faster reductions in agriculture-linked emissions and not provide opt outs based on faulty science, according to Stop Climate Chaos (SCC).

The parties in government-formation talks must not shirk from cuts in methane and nitrous oxide arising from farming, the coalition said in a briefing document on the role of agriculture in Ireland’s climate action plans.

“If Ireland is going to reduce our total [carbon] emissions by at least 7 per cent a year, as called for by the UN Emissions Gap report, then agricultural emissions can’t keep rising as they have for the last decade,” said SCC policy advisor Sadhbh O Neill.

Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Greens have provisionally agreed overall emissions will reduce by a yearly average of 7 per cent.

While nobody expected farming to cut emissions as fast as other sectors, agricultural emissions needed to fall from about 20 million tonnes a year to around 12 to 15 million tonnes, Ms O’Neill said – an additional savings of four to six million tonnes compared to current plans.

Even then the rest of the economy and society will have to cut emissions from 40 million tonnes to between 15 and 18 million tonnes, “so this is a very good deal for agriculture,” she said.

“We need to see reductions in methane and nitrous oxide gases. Nothing else counts as real mitigation,” she said. Without an enforced limit, the market incentive will simply continue to drive up herd numbers and emissions, the analysis concludes.

Recent scientific publications proposed a new way of accounting for methane that captures its warming impact more accurately, but “it’s mistaken to suggest the shorter life cycle of methane in the atmosphere, by comparison with CO2, implies that control of its emissions is somehow less important,” Ms O’Neill said.

She added: “Though an emission of one tonne of methane in 2018 will have long since been removed from the atmosphere by 2118, it will still have been responsible for 34 times more heat trapping than the tonne of CO2 emitted at the same time.”

Research by Oxford Martin group has been misrepresented by some sectoral interests who seek to downplay methane’s role in climate mitigation strategies, she claimed.

The global warming potential (GWP) method seeks to link emissions more accurately to warming. “But it does not mean methane emissions do not need to be substantially reduced.”

SCC called for a commitment to “no further increases in methane and nitrogen, steady declines in methane emissions and a cap on nitrogen use which in turn could drive further methane reductions”.

There were indications some political parties in the talks were seeking special exemptions for agriculture on the basis that soils, hedgerows and marine kelp forests can absorb emissions from livestock, but this is of limited benefit, the SCC analysis indicates.

Land use in Ireland is actually a net emitter, which had to be addressed, Ms O’Neill said. “Even when carbon sequestration is taken into account, we are still emitting more greenhouse gases from land-use and land-use change than we are absorbing.”

Increasing sequestration by rewetting bogs, afforestation (including natural regeneration) and improving soil carbon were slow, highly uncertain methods for climate action through land use management.

“Such measures can be highly beneficial for biodiversity and soil health if planned appropriately but are of limited benefit to near-term climate mitigation,” according to Dr Elaine McGoff, natural environment officer with An Taisce.