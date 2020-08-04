Dublinbikes charge to increase by 40% from next month

The annual membership charge for the highly-popular Dublinbikes rental scheme is to rise by 40 per cent from next month, Dublin City Council has announced

The service, which has been operating in the city since 2009, is funded though subscription and usage charges along with sponsorship and advertising, with the council making up the rest.

The current annual charge is €25. Members can use a bike for free for 30 minutes for no additional cost. The next half an hour is 50 cent, with charges increasing on an hourly basis.

From next month, however, the council plans to increase the annual charge to €35, but not to raise per trip charges, or the €5 three-day subscription, frequently used by tourists.

The charge in 2009 was set at €10 a year and was increased to €20 in 2013. The last increase was in 2017 when it was raised to €25 . The council had planned to increase the charge in 2018 to €30, but did not do so.

Saying that the charge for most members will be “less than 68c a week” after September 3rd, the council said the decision to increase charges was made following a “careful review” .

Ninety four per cent of all bike trips are for less than 30 minutes, so most users have to pay no more than their annual fee to use the bike-sharing scheme.

However, Independent councillor Mannix Flynn said the increase is “very shortsighted” given current efforts to encourage cycling: “I don’t think it is appropriate to the increasing the charge at a time when we are trying to get people out of their cars.”

Calling for an examination of the contract with JC Decaux, which operates the scheme on behalf of the council, Mr Flynn said: “They seem to be getting all the cream on the cake, without taking any expense.”

In a statement JC Decaux said Dublin City Council sets membership fees, and they are used “in full to contribute the running” of the scheme, which has 1,600 Dublinbikes stations.

The council had planned to expand the service to the city’s suburbs, beyond its current operations within the city centre, between the Royal and Grand canals, but progress has stalled.

Fees generated from memberships, journey costs and other sources “would not be sufficient to cover the increased operational costs using the current business model of the scheme”, it said.