Dublin water restrictions from 8pm on Tuesday until 6am on Wednesday

Restrictions on water supply will be in place across the greater Dublin area between 8pm on Tuesday and 6am on Wednesday.

Jerry Grant, managing director of Irish Water, said there are around 12,500 people with no water supply and 40,000 with water restrictions.

Restrictions on water supply were put in place across Dublin and neighbouring counties on Monday night and Tuesday morning and are expected to continue for a number of days.

The large number of leaks caused by the extreme weather last week and increased usage across the system has put the water network under serious strain.

Eamon Gallen, general manager at Irish Water, said an algae bloom in Vartry was also causing problems, making supply very difficult to manage.

“Irish Water recognises that many of our water customers continue to face severe impacts from water interruption or restrictions, where customers only have water at certain times. These are likely to continue for a number of days,” the utility said in a statement.

“Irish Water, working with the local authorities is attempting to minimise the impact of these restrictions by confining them to night time hours where possible.”

The utility saw an increase of more than 10 per cent in daily demand from Friday to Sunday with a further rise on Monday.

Irish Water said those currently without water are in Cork, Wexford and Tipperary. Those with a restricted supply include areas in Cork, Galway, Kildare, Leitrim, Mayo and Meath.

“Other areas particularly smaller drinking water schemes may experience some lower pressure too due to high demand which is why it is so important that people conserve water where possible,” a statement from Irish Water said.

Irish Water said its crews have been mobilised across the country to make the “necessary repairs” at plants while “significant progress is being made”.

The utility said in Dublin three major bursts in the North Docklands, Infirmary Road and Skerries wasted the equivalent of the daily water usage of Balbriggan, which has a population of about 25,000. These have now been repaired.

Due to hydrocarbon contamination of the source supplying the Fethard public water supply, Irish Water and Tipperary County Council, in consultation with the HSE, issued a “do not drink” notice for customers supplied by this scheme.

“We are working with Tipperary Co Council to resolve the issue, but it [the notice] is expected to stay in place for a few days,” Irish Water said.

Irish Water has appealed to customers across the country to conserve water.

The Irish Water contact centre is available on 1850 278278 for customers to report outages. Customers are urged to report loss of service or visible leaks to assist Irish Water to identify bursts.