Dublin City Council plans for outdoor dining on Capel Street published

Plans to reduce car use on Dublin’s Capel Street to facilitate outdoor dining when Covid-19 restrictions ease have been made available for public consultation.

Dublin City Council is proposing to pedestrianise a small section of the street at its northern end and to eliminate almost all on-street parking to allow the space to be used for tables and chairs.

Under the proposals, which are expected to come into force from May 24th, a 60 metre section of the street, which is overall more than half a kilometre long, would be fully pedestrianised. Banning cars from this section, which runs between Parnell Street and Ryder’s Row, would result in minimal disruption to traffic as motorists, who are permitted to drive north only at this point, would still have the option of using Ryder’s Row.

From Mary Street to the quays all parking would be removed and replaced with footpath extensions to allow for outdoor dining.

The section of Capel Street proposed for pedestrianisation. The rest of the street will allow traffic. Photograph: Dublin City Council

Between Mary Street and Little Britain Street, five general parking spaces and one disabled parking space will be retained, but the council said other disabled spaces will be relocated to streets in the “immediate vicinity” to ensure no reduction of numbers.

Loading bays will be relocated to “better align with non-hospitality businesses” the council said.

While pedestrianistation measures are already underway in the southside of the city, on several streets around Grafton Street, northside hospitality businesses and councillors have complained they have been neglected by the council.

Prominent Capel Street business owner Panti Bliss, who runs Pantibar, near the southern end of the street, took to Twitter to criticise the lack of ambition in the council’s plans and to encourage people to make a submission to the consultation process.

“Well, the proposed ‘pedestrianisation’ of Capel St is a total disappointment. As I originally worried, it’s only the very far end of the street. And the Pantibar end? No change *at all*. Even left with the full three lanes of traffic!”

Local Green councillor Janet Horner said she would be pressing the council to “scale up their ambition” for the street.

“If traffic must be maintained here it should be limited to one, traffic-calmed lane – retaining three lanes at points on the street is totally unacceptable. We are well short of the scale of ambition we are seeing all over Europe at the moment for cleaner, safer streets for people not cars.”

The proposals were a “modest first step” she said.

“We’re moving in the right direction but a lot of this stuff could have and should have been done years ago. Or at the very least over a year ago when the pandemic began and it became clear that we needed to restructure the streets.”

Submissions on the plans can be made until May 14th at consultation.dublincity.ie/traffic-and-transport/capel-street-increasing-pedestrian-space/