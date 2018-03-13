Dublin Bus times increased ‘up to 100%’ following Luas introduction

Dublin Bus journey times through College Green increased by up to 100 per cent following the introduction of the new cross city Luas line, an An Bord Pleanála hearing has been told.

Brendan O’Brien, head of traffic control and management for Dublin City Council, said since the Luas began running through College Green last December there had been a “quite severe” deterioration in bus times, particularly during morning and evening peak traffic. Worsening traffic congestion had resulted in “long queues in all directions from College Green and had a widespread impact on the reliability of the bus service in the city centre,” he said.

Mr O’Brien was speaking at the second day of the An Bord Pleanála hearing on Dublin City Council’s proposal to build the pedestrian and cycle plaza and ban all traffic, including buses and taxis, from accessing Dame Street through College Green.

There had been “massive queuing” of buses with journey times “increased by up to 100 per cent at various times,”since last year, he said.

Luas journey times had also been affected with only 28 trams crossing College Green per hour against the target service of 39 trams. In addition there had been a “deterioration of the pedestrian environment” in College Green with pedestrians waiting an average of 79 seconds to cross the road, up from 40 seconds.

Since January, measures have been introduced to reduce the traffic congestion, including the removal of 27 Dublin Bus routes from College Green and a ban on taxis travelling south through College Green during the morning peak hours.

However Mr O’Brien said these changes are entirely separate to the traffic management measures for which the council is seeking An Bord Pleanála approval as part of the plaza plan.

If approval is granted for the construction of the plaza, the number of buses travelling on Dame Street towards College Green would be reduced from 64 per hour to just seven, all of which would use the turning circle to return down Dame Street without crossing College Green.

The hearing is due to continue until at least Friday in the Gresham Hotel. Submissions are expected from the National Transport Authority, Transport Infrastructure Ireland, Dublin Bus, and a large number of city businesses. Politicians, including Mr Flynn, Green Party councillor Ciarán Cuffe and Social Democrats TD Róisín Shortall, are also expected to address the hearing.