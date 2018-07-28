‘Do not swim’ notice issued for Dublin’s Balbriggan beach

A precautionary “do not swim” notice has been issued for Balbriggan beach in north Co Dublin.

Fingal County Council said the action had been taken after an overflow at the Quay Street pumping station in the town as a result of the heavy rain overnight and on Saturday.

Tests have been carried out on the water at the beach and the council said it hoped the results of these would be received early next week and that the restriction could be listed if the samples are given the all clear.

“Bathing water samples are taken fortnightly at Balbriggan Beach during the summer bathing season and the water is usually at ‘excellent’ standard,” the council said.

People intending to enter the water at any beach in the State can check the water quality in advance by visiting the EPA website www.beaches.ie