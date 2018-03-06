‘Do Not Drink’ water notice for Co Tipperary as shortages felt across country

The fallout from Storm Emma will affect water supplies, health services, farmers, businesses and householders into next week and beyond, authorities have warned. Water outages, restrictions and contamination have been reported scross the country, with an urgent Do Not Drink Notice issued in Tipperary after after a major spillage of kerosene oil.

While chairman of the National Emergency Co-ordination Group Sean Hogan said - following a meeting of the group on Monday - that “much of the country is now back up and running”, thousands of local authority and emergency staff continue a clean-up following the worst snowfall in more than 30 years.

Water

Restrictions on water supply are in place across the Dublin region and neighbouring counties from 8pm Tuesday until 6am on Wednesday in order to reduce pressure on reservoirs.

Irish Water warned it would be reducing water pressure overnight “for the foreseeable future” in the capital.

Customers are being asked to conserve supplies where possible and restrictions will continue for days, possibly weeks, Irish Water’s general manager, Eamon Gallen told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland. Supply to hospitals is being prioritised.

He added that Irish Water was reviewing the situation “on an hourly basis” working with the four Dublin local authorities in a bid to limit disruption.

“Over the course of the morning supplies will come back.

“We will probably have to introduce restrictions for a number of weeks, if not months, to come.

“But we will try and minimise the impact on customers by doing them out of hours at night, where possible, and generally people will not be affected”.

A road sign is seen submerged in deep snow in Kilteel, Co Kildare. Photograph: Reuters

A large number of leaks caused by the extreme weather, as well as increased usage across the system, has put the network under strain. Daily demand is running at 60 million litres above normal.

Restrictions will be worse for households on higher ground, or on the edges of the supply network. Dublin, Carrickmines and Balbriggan are under significant supply pressure, said the water utility.

As of 12pm Tuesday, Irish Water stated, there were just over 20,500 people without water, and a further 47,000 with a restricted supply due low levels in reservoirs. Those without water include almost 2,000 in Cork; 7,300 in Wexford; and 12,250 in Tipperary.

People with a restricted water supply include 500 in Cork; 16,500 in Galway; 300 in Kildare; 16,500 in Leitrim; 700 in Mayo; and 12,500 in Meath. 14,000 people are on storm related Boil Water Notices; 1900 are in Aughrim in Co. Wicklow, over 11,000 are in Enniscorthy and the remainder are on small schemes in Waterford.

Boil water notice

A Do Not Drink Notice has been issued with immediate effect due to contamination of the source supplying the Fethard PWS in Tipperary, after a major spillage of kerosene oil.

Areas affected by the notice include Fethard, Killenaule, Gortnahoe, Ballysloe, Ballynonty, Moyglass, Mullinahone, Drangan, Glengoole, Cloneen, Ballinure and Killusty.

While the notice is in place, tap water should not be used for drinking, food preparation, washing or cooking of food, brushing teeth or making ice.

Duane O’Brien, the regional operations manager for Irish Water, said it could take weeks before the water supply is restored.

“We ceased production immediately at the treatment plant in the area, we now have specialist contractors on site doing a deep clean, trying to bring the treatment process back into operation.

“On the advice of the HSE we’ve issued a Do Not Drink Notice on the supply. We are providing an alternative water supply at a number of locations within the area. It may be a matter of weeks before we can fully restore supply.

“Clean up is a specialist process, we’re on site at the moment looking at our options, trying to find the quickest way forward, we’ll be talking to the HSE later today on our options.

“We’ve drained down the process and are doing inspections, a deep flushing down will be required and possibly some specialist advice. We’re working through that”



Army Private Patrick Macken clears snow with a mechanical digger to make a path to Thomas Jones’ farm in Blessington, Co Wicklow. Photograph: Reuters

Travel

The status orange snow and ice weather warning for Leinster was lifted at 10am, but there is fear that thawing snow may lead to localised flooding and the authorities have urged people to stay away from the coastal areas of Dublin and Wicklow between 2pm and 4pm, until high tide passes.

Road conditions are gradually improving; however snow and ice remain an issue on secondary and local routes in Kildare, Wicklow and Wexford. Road users are advised to stick to main routes as secondary routes and hills are still impassable in places. Gardaí also report fog is lingering around Cork, with patchy fog between Carrick-On-Suir in Tipperary and Mooncoin in Kilkenny.

The Office of Public Works has also advised local authorities to monitor sea levels for potential flooding.

Snow in the village of Roundwood in Co Wicklow on Monday. Photograph: Tim O’Brien

Iarnród Éireann announced on Tuesday morning that full service has resumed on all Intercity, DART and Commmuter lines, thanking their staff for their hard work during the storm.

“Thanks to our incredible Orange Army of employees and contractors who worked to clear lines and points, keep trains moving, and platforms and car parks clear and safe. Our thanks and those of our customers go to all involved”

Dublin Bus also resumed their normal timetable today, but warned customers that there may be delays.

Schools

Most schools around the country have reopened today, however some in the worst affected areas such as Wexford, Wicklow and areas in south county Dublin may stay closed due to road conditions and storm damage.

School busses resumed on Monday morning, but Bus Éireann warned it was dependent on local road conditions.

Bus Éireann transport over 116,000 school children every day, operating 3,000 vehicles on 6,000 school routes. Many of these services operate in rural areas and on minor routes, the company said ina statement, and in certain parts of the country, these roads remain in a very poor condition or are impassable.

A farmer makes her way through heavy snow in Blessington, Co Wicklow on Monday. Photograph: Reuters

Farming

Farmers in many areas, including in the southeast in parts of Kildare, are continuing to struggle with heavy snow, which is making access to livestock difficult.

Irish Farmers’ Association president Joe Healy on Monday visited farms in the southeast, which were particularly badly hit.

“This storm came at the worst possible time with calving and lambing in full swing,” Mr Healy said.

Farmers were facing very severe damage to their farms and buildings as well as losses of stock, and the weather would also have a negative impact on grass growth and put pressure on already tight fodder supplies. Sheep stranded on mountains and hills were a particular worry, added Mr Healy.

Many growers in the soft fruit and nursery stock sectors have also been very badly hit, as tunnels and glass houses collapsed in the snow, destroying plants.

Met Éireann said Wicklow got the largest accumulated snowfall during the storm, according to its initial measurements.

Fianna Fáil spokesman on flood relief Eugene Murphy called on the Government to ensure all necessary resources were allocated to deal with the flooding expected as the snow continues to thaw.