Developers of Shannon gas processing terminal ordered not to begin construction

A High Court judge has ordered the developers of a €500 million liquefied natural gas processing terminal in the Shannon estuary not to begin construction, and referred a case brought by Friends of the Irish Environment (FIE) to the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

Mr Justice Garrett Simons has asked the EU court to rule on issues relating to the European Habitats Directive, notably to what extent it should have applied when An Bord Pleanála (ABP) in 2018 extended planning permission for the project by five years.

In judicial review proceedings, FIE claimed the directive placed a particular onus on the proposed development that was not fully addressed when the extension was sought by Shannon LNG Ltd.

The terminal, due to be located between Tarbert and Ballylongford in Co Kerry, includes construction of a large jetty out into the estuary to cater for large LNG tankers importing gas from locations throughout the world.

The estuary is an EU-designated special area of conservation (SAC) and special protection area (SPA) for wild birds. It is also a “critical area” for bottlenose dolphins.

FIE also claimed ABP extended planning permission when the original permission in 2008 had expired, and the new application necessitated a separate evaluation of its climate change impact.

In his decision on Friday, Mr Justice Simons said the directive “obliges a competent authority to fulfil certain procedural requirements before agreeing to a project which is likely to have a significant effect on a European conservation site”.

ABP and the developers submitted the new application involved a mere change to the period within which the development could be carried out and did not require “screening or assessment under directive – though they had carried out a partial assessment.

While the directive was found not to apply to a decision to extending planning permission for a new runway at Dublin Airport, there was a significant legal development since when last November the ECJ, in a preliminary opinion, said “the extension of duration of a development consent is, in principle, subject to the Habitats Directive”.

As a consequence, he decided to refer a number of questions to the court for preliminary ruling though it will not resolve all issues he has to determine. The ECJ case concerned the time-limit on the operational phase of two nuclear power plants due to be shut down in Belgium, while the Irish case was concerned with a time-limit on the construction phase of a project, he noted.

Mr Justice Simons has set out six questions to be addressed by the ECJ relating to the directive and how it might apply to “a decision to extend the duration of a development consent”.

He said he would be concerned if there was any attempt to move to construction of the LNG plant, and postponed any decision on costs.

Speaking outside the court, FIE director Tony Lowes said: “It’s highly unlikely that the ECJ will not rule that an ‘Appropriate Assessment’ must be done before the project commences”.

The Irish court had cited the ECJ’s ruling that “an assessment cannot be regarded as appropriate if it contains gaps and lacks complete, precise, and definitive findings and conclusions capable of removing all reasonable scientific doubt as to the effects of the proposed works on the site concerned”, he said.

“Ireland’s failure to first transpose the EU directive properly and then to implement it correctly affects many cases. The terms of the Irish Courts’ questions give the ECJ the first opportunity to consider if extensions of planning permission require reassessment because of the passage of time and developments of scientific knowledge about the environment.”

The ECJ’s ruling will have significant repercussions in Ireland and throughout the EU as to how member states protect the environment, he said.

It is understood the referral will take up to two years to process, though the State can seek a decision earlier as the project is classified by the EU as a “Project of Common Interest”, being of strategic importance in the provision of natural gas.

On the issue of whether ABP applied the right section of the Planning Act in granting an extension of planning permission, Mr Justice Simons questioned if allowing the extension under Section 146B was the correct interpretation of the legislation. “Certainly, it would be very difficult to reconcile with EU law obligations,” he said.

Green Party Senator Grace O’Sullivan said the referral to the ECJ was welcome. “However, it’s more clear than ever now that this project was ill-conceived from the beginning. Moving ahead with such a large-scale facility locks us into dependence on outdated and dangerous fossil fuels for another generation. It seriously undermines Ireland’s commitment to achieving emissions reduction targets; targets we already know that we’re going to have to pay large fines for missing,” she added.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had referred to the “clear and present danger” climate change represented to Ireland and the world, she said. “He made a stirring call to action, invoking the Irish dedication to international cooperation and rightly articulating the enormous risk that failure to act will have on our ability to attract foreign direct investment.”

“The Shannon LNG plant alone, by locking us in to accepting natural gas from places like the fracking fields of North Dakota, makes a total mockery of the Government’s aspirations on climate,” Ms O’Sullivan said.