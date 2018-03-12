Cooler weather forecast for St Patrick’s Day weekend

Met Éireann has said weather conditions for the weekend of St Patrick’s Day are “very uncertain” at the moment.

The forecaster said it is likely to get cooler this week while “signs are for colder weather next weekend”.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Wednesday, with “very wet and windy weather” expected to affect mainly Munster and south Leinster during the day, according to Met Éireann.

TV3 weatherman Deric O hArtagain raised concerns on Sunday of a fresh period of snow, posting a weather graphic on social media that suggested Ireland could experience temperatures of minus 8 degrees.

“So... no need for alarm just yet but something is stirring for next weekend. Could BeastFromTheEast could be making a come back?! Early tracking models for next Sunday 18th. Nothing confirmed. Will be keeping a close eye!!,” he posted on Twitter.

Norwegian weather forecasting website yr.no, which uses international meteorological data, has also cited a risk of sub-zero temperatures over the weekend. Its long-term forecast predicts some snow or frost on the east coast on Saturday night.

However, Met Éireann said “it is too early to say” and advised the public to refer to its website later in the week.

The UK Met Office has forecast temperatures between 3 and 8 degrees in Dublin for St Patrick’s Day weekend. There are currently no weather warnings in place for the UK.

Met Éireann said Monday would be dry with long clear spells and light winds. It will be a cold night with a widespread ground frost developing.

Tuesday will begin with sunny spells with outbreaks of rain affecting the southwest, parts of Munster and Connacht during the afternoon. Temperatures will range between 8 and 10 degrees.

Rain will become more widespread during Wednesday with strong to gale force southeast winds and temperatures between 9 and 11 degrees.

Thursday and Friday are due to be bright days with sunny spells with showers throughout both days.