Commuters face long traffic delays on second day of rail strike

The second 24-hour Irish Rail strike has led to heavier than usual traffic congestion on many roads as train commuters use alternative modes of transport.

No Intercity, Dart or Commuter routes rail routes are operating on Tuesday. Luas, Dublin Bus and Bus Éireann are operating as normal.

Dublin

AA Roadwatch warned drivers faced heavier than usual traffic congestion on Tuesday morning with delays of 20 minutes and longer being reported along sections of the M50.

The Rock Rd in south Dublin, which runs parallel to the Dart line saw long delays and there were also delays on the M11.

Traffic is currently heavy along the N3/M3 Navan Road.

Delays are also to be expected from Cabra Cross through to Doyle’s Corner on the North Circular Road and from the Old Cabra Road right through to Prussia Street, Stoneybatter and the city centre.

Carroll’s Quay is slow over Christy Ring Bridge and onto Lavitt’s Quay. Summerhill North also has inbound delays from Middle Glanmire Rd to the quays.

The Blackrock Road is also experiencing delays to Deansgrange Cemetery.

Co Kildare

AA Roadwatch are also reporting that traffic is slow eastbound on the M4 Sligo/Dublin road from before J7 Maynooth to J5 Leixlip, and from J4 Newcastle through to the M50.

Co Cork

AA Roadwatch are also reporting congestion along the N25 Waterford Road with delays from J2 Little Island through to Tivoli.

It’s also busy southbound on the M8 Dublin Road and particularly busy southbound on the N28 Ringaskiddy Rd from Maryborough Hill to Carr’s Hill.

Co Galway

In order not to cross the picket line in Galway, Bus Éireann drivers are operating from a site close to the station.

While Bus Éireann inter city services to and from Galway are running as normal drivers are collecting and dropping passengers outside the boundaries of the train station.

Intending passengers are being advised to go directly to Fairgreen Road behind the station for all departures. All arrivals into the city will stop at that location until Tuesday evening.

Co Limerick

In Limerick, traffic is heavy inbound on the Corbally Road from Westbury to the Mill Road Junction.

Dispute

Irish Rail workers are striking as they want a 3.75 per cent a year pay rise over three years to match wage increases to salary given to Luas and Dublin Bus Workers.

Refunds

Irish Rail says if passengers booked online to travel on the day of the strike, bookings will be cancelled and customers will receive an automatic refund seven days before the date in question.

If commuters have a monthly or annual season ticket, they will have the opportunity to apply for a refund to cover the days affected by strike action.

Drivers are being urged to be patient as delays are expected to continue again this evening as commuters make their way home.